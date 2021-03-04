CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UAPB looks for road win vs MVSU

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 6:30 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-20, 2-12) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-20, 2-12)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks for its third straight win over Mississippi Valley State at Harrison Complex. Mississippi Valley State’s last win at home against the Golden Lions came on March 4, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: Mississippi Valley State’s Caleb Hunter has averaged 12 points while Terry Collins has put up 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Golden Lions, Shaun Doss Jr. has averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while Joshuwan Johnson has put up 10.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hunter has accounted for 48 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Hunter has 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Delta Devils are 0-19 when they allow at least 68 points and 2-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Golden Lions are 0-20 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 56.8 points per game and allowed 74.8 over its 12-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has made nine 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among SWAC teams. The Delta Devils have averaged 10.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

