Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 20 South Florida vs. Tulane, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30 p.m. Thursday’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games

No. 20 South Florida vs. Tulane, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 7 Maryland vs. Nebraska in Big Ten quarterfinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Indiana vs. Michigan St. in Big Ten quarterfinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Michigan vs. Northwestern in Big Ten quarterfinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 Rutgers vs. Iowa in Big Ten quarterfinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

No. 20 South Florida (17-3) beat Tulane 51-47. Next: vs. UCF, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast vs. Jacksonville in Atlantic Sun Conference quarterfinals at KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Ga., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Baylor vs. TCU or Kansas in Big 12 quarterfinals at At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo., 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech or Kansas St. in Big 12 quarterfinals at At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri St. vs. Loyola or Indiana St. in Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Ill., Noon

Saturday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Sunday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.