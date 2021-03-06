CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn vs. St John’s, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., Noon.

No. 2 Texas A&M vs No. 18 Georgia, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs Syracuse, Noon.

No. 6 Baylor at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland vs. Penn St., 3 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan vs. Northwestern, Noon

No. 21 South Dakota St. vs. Omaha, 12:45 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri St. vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 25 DePaul vs. Villanova, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 9 UCLA, at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up