Toledo faces Ohio in MAC semis

Ohio (14-7, 10-5) vs. Toledo (21-7, 16-4) Mid-American Conference Tourney Semifinals, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio (14-7, 10-5) vs. Toledo (21-7, 16-4)

Mid-American Conference Tourney Semifinals, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MAC championship game is on the line as Ohio and Toledo are set to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 8, when the Rockets shot 61.8 percent from the field while limiting Ohio to just 43.5 percent en route to the 95-78 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Toledo’s Marreon Jackson has averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and six assists while Ryan Rollins has put up 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists while Dwight Wilson III has put up 15 points and 7.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. Jackson has accounted for 37 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Ohio is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 14-2 when scoring at least 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rockets. Toledo has an assist on 37 of 87 field goals (42.5 percent) across its past three games while Ohio has assists on 60 of 89 field goals (67.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bobcats 20th among Division I teams. The Toledo defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th overall).

