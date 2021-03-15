The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (23) 24-1 742 1 2. Stanford (5) 25-2 704 2 3. NC State (2) 20-2 697 3 4. Texas A&M 23-2 625 4 5. Baylor 25-2 623 6 6. South Carolina 22-4 616 5 7. Maryland 24-2 582 7 8. Louisville 23-3 571 7 9. UCLA 16-5 500 10 10. Georgia 20-6 447 12 11. Arizona 16-5 440 11 12. Indiana 18-5 432 9 13. Tennessee 16-7 354 14 14. Gonzaga 23-3 294 16 15. Arkansas 19-8 287 15 16. Michigan 14-5 283 13 17. West Virginia 21-6 260 17 18. Kentucky 17-8 252 18 19. South Florida 18-3 233 20 20. Missouri St. 21-2 191 21 21. Rutgers 14-4 188 19 22. Ohio St. 13-7 75 22 23. Oregon 13-8 70 23 24. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 68 24 25. South Dakota St. 21-3 50 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 43, Stephen F Austin 35, Marquette 27, Oregon St. 21, Virginia Tech 9, Northwestern 9, Georgia Tech 9, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 2, South Dakota 1, UCF 1, Cal baptist 1.

