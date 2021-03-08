The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (22)
|23-1
|716
|1
|2. Stanford (5)
|25-2
|678
|4
|3. NC State (2)
|20-2
|676
|3
|4. Texas A&M
|23-2
|609
|2
|5. South Carolina
|22-4
|598
|7
|6. Baylor
|21-2
|596
|6
|7. Louisville
|23-3
|557
|5
|7. Maryland
|21-2
|557
|8
|9. Indiana
|18-4
|479
|10
|10. UCLA
|16-5
|470
|9
|11. Arizona
|16-5
|410
|11
|12. Georgia
|20-6
|408
|16
|13. Michigan
|14-4
|332
|12
|14. Tennessee
|16-7
|325
|14
|15. Arkansas
|19-8
|260
|13
|16. Gonzaga
|21-3
|249
|18
|17. West Virginia
|19-4
|248
|20
|18. Kentucky
|17-8
|240
|17
|19. Rutgers
|14-3
|224
|24
|20. South Florida
|15-3
|196
|15
|21. Missouri St.
|20-2
|179
|23
|22. Ohio St.
|13-7
|82
|22
|23. Oregon
|13-8
|73
|19
|24. Florida Gulf Coast
|23-2
|54
|–
|25. South Dakota St.
|21-3
|53
|21
Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon St. 22, Oklahoma St. 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.
