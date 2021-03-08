CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (22) 23-1 716 1
2. Stanford (5) 25-2 678 4
3. NC State (2) 20-2 676 3
4. Texas A&M 23-2 609 2
5. South Carolina 22-4 598 7
6. Baylor 21-2 596 6
7. Louisville 23-3 557 5
7. Maryland 21-2 557 8
9. Indiana 18-4 479 10
10. UCLA 16-5 470 9
11. Arizona 16-5 410 11
12. Georgia 20-6 408 16
13. Michigan 14-4 332 12
14. Tennessee 16-7 325 14
15. Arkansas 19-8 260 13
16. Gonzaga 21-3 249 18
17. West Virginia 19-4 248 20
18. Kentucky 17-8 240 17
19. Rutgers 14-3 224 24
20. South Florida 15-3 196 15
21. Missouri St. 20-2 179 23
22. Ohio St. 13-7 82 22
23. Oregon 13-8 73 19
24. Florida Gulf Coast 23-2 54
25. South Dakota St. 21-3 53 21

Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon St. 22, Oklahoma St. 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.

