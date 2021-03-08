The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (22) 23-1 716 1 2. Stanford (5) 25-2 678 4 3. NC State (2) 20-2 676 3 4. Texas A&M 23-2 609 2 5. South Carolina 22-4 598 7 6. Baylor 21-2 596 6 7. Louisville 23-3 557 5 7. Maryland 21-2 557 8 9. Indiana 18-4 479 10 10. UCLA 16-5 470 9 11. Arizona 16-5 410 11 12. Georgia 20-6 408 16 13. Michigan 14-4 332 12 14. Tennessee 16-7 325 14 15. Arkansas 19-8 260 13 16. Gonzaga 21-3 249 18 17. West Virginia 19-4 248 20 18. Kentucky 17-8 240 17 19. Rutgers 14-3 224 24 20. South Florida 15-3 196 15 21. Missouri St. 20-2 179 23 22. Ohio St. 13-7 82 22 23. Oregon 13-8 73 19 24. Florida Gulf Coast 23-2 54 – 25. South Dakota St. 21-3 53 21

Others receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F Austin 34, Oregon St. 22, Oklahoma St. 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.