CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » The AP Top 25…

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (27) 20-1 747 1
2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 703 3
3. NC State 17-2 687 2
4. Stanford (1) 22-2 672 4
5. Louisville 21-2 605 6
6. Baylor 19-2 604 7
7. South Carolina 19-4 575 5
8. Maryland 19-2 565 8
9. UCLA 14-4 500 10
10. Indiana 16-4 485 11
11. Arizona 15-4 431 9
12. Michigan 13-3 369 12
13. Arkansas 19-7 367 16
14. Tennessee 15-6 323 20
15. South Florida 14-2 304 13
16. Georgia 18-5 252 17
17. Kentucky 16-7 227 19
18. Gonzaga 21-3 224 21
19. Oregon 13-7 201 14
20. West Virginia 18-4 199 18
21. South Dakota St. 21-2 163 22
22. Ohio St. 13-6 158 15
23. Missouri St. 18-2 147 23
24. Rutgers 12-3 120 25
25. DePaul 14-6 31 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

TSP regains upward swing for February

Austin orders new steps to curb sexual assault while panel studies the problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up