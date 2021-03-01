The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (27)
|20-1
|747
|1
|2. Texas A&M (2)
|22-1
|703
|3
|3. NC State
|17-2
|687
|2
|4. Stanford (1)
|22-2
|672
|4
|5. Louisville
|21-2
|605
|6
|6. Baylor
|19-2
|604
|7
|7. South Carolina
|19-4
|575
|5
|8. Maryland
|19-2
|565
|8
|9. UCLA
|14-4
|500
|10
|10. Indiana
|16-4
|485
|11
|11. Arizona
|15-4
|431
|9
|12. Michigan
|13-3
|369
|12
|13. Arkansas
|19-7
|367
|16
|14. Tennessee
|15-6
|323
|20
|15. South Florida
|14-2
|304
|13
|16. Georgia
|18-5
|252
|17
|17. Kentucky
|16-7
|227
|19
|18. Gonzaga
|21-3
|224
|21
|19. Oregon
|13-7
|201
|14
|20. West Virginia
|18-4
|199
|18
|21. South Dakota St.
|21-2
|163
|22
|22. Ohio St.
|13-6
|158
|15
|23. Missouri St.
|18-2
|147
|23
|24. Rutgers
|12-3
|120
|25
|25. DePaul
|14-6
|31
|24
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.
