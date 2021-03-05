Texas A&M-CC looks to end streak vs HBU

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-19, 1-13) vs. Houston Baptist (5-17, 4-10) Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-19, 1-13) vs. Houston Baptist (5-17, 4-10)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to extend Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s conference losing streak to five games. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 77-68 on Feb. 20. Houston Baptist is coming off a 72-67 win at home over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Houston Baptist’s Pedro Castro, Za-Ontay Boothman and Darius Lee have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Huskies scoring this season, although their output has fallen to 31 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 46.5 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 57.4 points, while allowing 75.2 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Islanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has an assist on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Houston Baptist’s offense has turned the ball over 17 times per game this season, but is averaging 13.8 turnovers over its last five games.

