Tennessee looks for home win vs Florida

Florida (13-7, 9-6) vs. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7) Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for…

Florida (13-7, 9-6) vs. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its fifth straight win over Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena. The last victory for the Gators at Tennessee was a 67-58 win on Feb. 11, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Tre Mann is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gators. Colin Castleton is also a big contributor, accounting for 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Volunteers have been led by Jaden Springer, who is averaging 11.7 points.MIGHTY MANN: Mann has connected on 39.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Volunteers are 12-0 when they record seven or more steals and 4-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gators are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 1-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Volunteers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Tennessee has 37 assists on 67 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Florida has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. Florida has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.