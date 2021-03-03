TCU looks to knock off No. 6 WVU

TCU (12-11, 5-9) vs. No. 6 West Virginia (17-7, 10-5) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

TCU (12-11, 5-9) vs. No. 6 West Virginia (17-7, 10-5)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 West Virginia looks to give TCU its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. TCU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears 75-72 on Feb. 29, 2020. West Virginia lost 94-89 in overtime loss at home to Baylor in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15.8 points, four rebounds and 4.7 assists. For the Horned Frogs, RJ Nembhard has averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Mike Miles has put up 13.2 points.NEMBHARD IS A FORCE: Nembhard has connected on 34.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. West Virginia has an assist on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three matchups while TCU has assists on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 24.2 free throws per game and 28 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.