Tarleton State beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-58

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:26 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had 24 points as Tarleton State topped Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-58 on Saturday night.

Gipson hit 9 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Konstantin Dotsenko had 15 points for Tarleton State (10-10, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Freddy Hicks added 11 points. Tahj Small had eight rebounds.

Javon Levi had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Vaqueros (9-9, 2-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Anthony Bratton added nine rebounds. Jeff Otchere had four blocks.

Quinton Johnson II, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Vaqueros, had only four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros this season. Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47 on Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

