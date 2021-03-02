CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Stroud scores 16 to…

Stroud scores 16 to lift Fresno State past Boise State 67-64

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deon Stroud posted 16 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Hill capped the scoring on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:10 left as Fresno State edged past Boise State 67-64 on Tuesday.

Anthony Holland had 12 points for Fresno State (11-10, 9-10 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Hill had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Emmanuel Akot had 18 points for the Broncos (18-7, 14-6). Derrick Alston Jr. added 12 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 11. Mladen Armus had a career-high five blocks plus six points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Broncos. Boise State defeated Fresno State 73-51 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up