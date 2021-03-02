Stroud scores 16 to lift Fresno State past Boise State 67-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deon Stroud posted 16 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Hill capped the scoring on a…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deon Stroud posted 16 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Hill capped the scoring on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:10 left as Fresno State edged past Boise State 67-64 on Tuesday.

Anthony Holland had 12 points for Fresno State (11-10, 9-10 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Hill had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Emmanuel Akot had 18 points for the Broncos (18-7, 14-6). Derrick Alston Jr. added 12 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 11. Mladen Armus had a career-high five blocks plus six points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Broncos. Boise State defeated Fresno State 73-51 on Jan. 20.

