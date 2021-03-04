CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Stewart scores 12 to lead Manhattan over Fairfield 69-59

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 9:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Samir Stewart had 12 points as Manhattan defeated Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday night.

Warren Williams had 12 points and three blocks for Manhattan (7-11, 6-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added six rebounds.

Caleb Green scored a season-high 21 points for the Stags (6-16, 6-11).

