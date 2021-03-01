CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Stephen F. Austin tops Cent. Arkansas 79-66

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 8:25 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Cameron Johnson and Roti Ware scored 18 points apiece as Stephen F. Austin defeated Central Arkansas 79-66 on Monday.

Gavin Kensmil added 14 points, David Kachelries scored 11 and Charlie Daniels had 10 for the Lumberjacks 15-4, 11-2 Southland Conference). Johnson shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. Ware also had six rebounds.

Jared Chatham had 18 points for the Bears (4-18, 3-11). Eddy Kayouloud added 16 points. Rylan Bergersen had 12 points and nine assists.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Central Arkansas 95-69 on Jan. 13.

