St. Louis meets La Salle in A10 tourney

Saint Louis (13-5, 6-4) vs. La Salle (9-15, 6-11) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney First Round, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia;…

Saint Louis (13-5, 6-4) vs. La Salle (9-15, 6-11)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney First Round, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is set to match up against La Salle in the first round of the A10 tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 16, when the Billikens shot 52.5 percent from the field while holding La Salle’s shooters to just 40.3 percent en route to a 78-57 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Saint Louis has been fueled by senior leadership this year while La Salle has leaned on freshmen. For the Billikens, seniors Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Billikens points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jhamir Brickus, Christian Ray and Sherif Kenney have combined to account for 38 percent of La Salle’s scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 30.5 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Saint Louis has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Billikens have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game and 14.8 per game over their last five games.

