Sportlight for March 14-21

March 13

1894 — J.L. Johnstone of England invents the starting gate for horse racing.

1920 — NYU wins the national amateur basketball championship in Atlanta. The Violets beat Rutgers 49-24 in the final of the AAU tournament.

1961 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in Miami Beach.

1982 — Elaine Zayak of the United States wins the world figure skating championship.

1983 — Randy Smith’s consecutive game streak ends at 906 games, the longest in NBA history. Smith played for Buffalo, San Diego (twice), Cleveland and New York during the streak.

1997 — The America’s Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports and yachting’s most coveted prize, is all but destroyed by a Maori protester who struck it repeatedly with a sledgehammer in Auckland, New Zealand.

1998 — Bryce Drew hits a leaning 3-pointer as time expires to give Valparaiso a shocking 70-69 upset of Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.

2001 — Philadelphia’s Mark Recchi picks up his 1,000th career point during 5-2 win over St. Louis. He’s the 60th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

2005 — Donyell Marshall ties the NBA record with 12 3-pointers and the Toronto Raptors finish with a league-record 21 in their 128-110 victory over Philadelphia. Marshall, 12-for-19 from 3-point range, finishes with a career-high 38 points. The Raptors, 21-for-34 from 3-point range, break the previous NBA record of 19 set by Atlanta in a victory in Dallas on Dec. 17, 1996.

2007 — Lance Mackey wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back. On Feb. 20, Mackey won his third consecutive Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000 mile race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon.

2007 — Dallas’ Mike Modano becomes the 39th player in NHL history and second born in the United States to reach 500 goals, scoring with 10:24 left in the third period of a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia.

2008 — Bode Miller clinches the men’s overall World Cup ski title. Miller earns his second title in four years with a 12th-place finish in the super-G combined along with Didier Cuche’s announcement that he would not enter the season-ending slalom in Bormio, Italy.

2008 — Detroit clinches a playoff berth after beating Dallas 5-3 while reaching 100 points for a league-record tying eighth-straight season. Montreal had 100-point seasons from 1975-82.

2009 — Cleveland’s LeBron James scores 51 points, including six in overtime, and the Cavaliers clinch the Central Division title by beating Sacramento 126-123.

2009 — The Philadelphia 76ers play a final game at the Spectrum, their old home, beating Chicago 104-101. The Sixers, who normally play across the street at the Wachovia Center, play their first game at the Spectrum, scheduled to be demolished later this year, since April 19, 1996.

2010 — Oregon’s Ashton Eaton breaks Dan O’Brien’s 17-year-old world record in the indoor heptathlon. Eaton sets a mark of 6,499 points at the NCAA indoor track and field championships, passing O’Brien’s record of 6,476.

2011 — The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee releases its 68-team draw, which includes a record 11 teams from the Big East, the deepest conference in the nation. The tournament adds three more at-large teams that will open the tournament in what the NCAA is calling the “First Four.”

2011 — Golden State ends Kevin Love’s consecutive double-doubles streak at 53 games with a 100-77 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Love is limited to six points on 1-of-6 shooting, ending the NBA’s longest such streak since Elvin Hayes had double-doubles in 55 consecutive games in 1973-74. Love had 12 rebounds.

2012 — BYU pulls off the biggest comeback in NCAA tournament history on a wild opening night. Noah Hartsock scores 16 of his 23 points in the second half and the Cougars rally from 25 points down to beat Iona 78-72 in the first round. It marks the biggest comeback in an NCAA tournament game. Previously, the largest deficit overcome was 22 points in 2001 when Duke fought back to beat Maryland 95-84 in the national semifinals. It’s the second incredible turnaround of the night in Dayton. With President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron watching, Western Kentucky comes back from a 16-point deficit in the final 5 minutes to beat Mississippi Valley State 59-58.

March 14

1944 — In a tennis match to benefit wartime charities, amateur Jack Kramer beat pro champion Don Budge 6-3, 6-2.

1953 — Seton Hall wins the NIT title with a 58-46 win over St. John’s. Walter Dukes, who led Seton Hall with 21 points and 20 rebounds, finishes as the tournament’s high scorer with 70 points and wins the MVP honors.

1954 — Baltimore loses 65-54 at Milwaukee, giving the Bullets their 20th consecutive road loss for the season, and making them the first team in NBA history to go an entire season without winning a game on the road.

1960 — Rookie Wilt Chamberlain scores a playoff record 53 points in the Philadelphia’s 132-112 triumph over the Syracuse Nationals to send the Warriors to the Eastern Division finals against the Boston Celtics.

1962 — Detroit’s Gordie Howe becomes the second player in NHL history to score 500 goals in the Red Wings’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

1963 — Guy Rodgers of the San Francisco Warriors hands out 28 assists in a 114-109 loss to the St. Louis Hawks, tying an NBA record set by Bob Cousy of Boston in 1959.

1965 — Bill Russell of Boston scores 20 points and grabs 41 rebounds, and the Celtics set an NBA record with their 61st victory of the season, a 106-98 triumph over San Francisco.

1976 — Bill Shoemaker posts his 7,000th career victory, aboard Royal Derby II, in the fifth race at Santa Anita Park.

1986 — Edmonton’s Paul Coffey has two goals and six assists to tie an NHL record for most points by a defenseman in a 12-3 rout of Detroit.

1987 — Katarina Witt of East Germany wins her third world figure skating championship.

1987 — Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. becomes the first rider in the history of Santa Anita Park to win seven races in a single afternoon. In his only loss of the day, Pincay finishes third aboard Bob Back in the eighth race.

1997 — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Joey Mullen becomes the first American-born player to score 500 career goals, with a goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche. The New York native is the 25th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

1998 — Harvard’s women become the first 16th-seeded team, men or women, to win an NCAA tournament game by defeating top-seeded Stanford 71-67.

2004 — Hermann Maier — racing in his first full season since nearly losing his right leg in a motorcycle accident — wins his fourth overall World Cup title. Maier also clinches the World Cup super-G title.

2008 — Lindsey Vonn wins the overall World Cup skiing to complete the first American sweep of the men’s (Bode Miller) and women’s titles in 25 years. Vonn secures the title finishing tied for 11th in the giant slalom, the penultimate race of the season. It’s the first time Americans took both titles since Phil Mahre and Tamara McKinney accomplished the feat in 1983.

2009 — Miami’s Dwyane Wade scores 50 points, grabs 10 rebounds and has nine assists in a 140-129, triple-overtime win over Utah.

2010 — Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and Syracuse earn top billing and the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Big East leads with eight teams, which ties its own record. It’s the third time the conference has put that many teams in the tournament.

2012 — Lindsey Vonn ends the women’s World Cup downhill season in style by dominating the final race held in Schladming, Austria. The American overall champion, who had already won the downhill title, beats Marion Rolland of France by 0.92 seconds. It’s Vonn’s 12th win this season. Only Vreni Schneider of Switzerland won more races in one year — 14 in 1988-89.

March 15

1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first pro baseball team, are organized by George Ellard and Harry Wright.

1940 — Colorado, led by Bob Doll’s 15 points, beats Duquesne 51-40 for the NIT championship.

1985 — Larry Holmes scores a 10th-round knockout of David Bey in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.

1987 — Don Pooley aces the 192-yard 17th hole at the Bay Hill Classic in Orlando and wins $1 million. Pooley receives half and the other half is donated to the Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

1997 — North Carolina’s Dean Smith becomes the career victory leader when the Tar Heels beat Colorado 73-56. Smith, with 877 victories, passes Kentucky coaching legend Adolph Rupp.

2001 — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament opens with a series of close calls and upsets, with 15th-seeded Hampton beating second-seeded Iowa State 58-57 in the biggest surprise of the day.

2004 — Alexander Mogilny has three assists in Toronto’s 6-5 overtime victory at Buffalo, becoming the second Russian to reach the NHL’s 1,000-point plateau.

2008 — Georgia Southern sets an NCAA record for all Divisions, hitting 14 home runs in a 26-8 win over Columbia. In all, 12 different Eagles hit a home run.

2009 — Detroit beats Columbus 4-0 to become the first team in NHL history to top 100 points in nine straight seasons. The Stanley Cup champion Red Wings, the NHL leader with 101 points, break a tie with Montreal (1974-75 through 1981-82).

2011 — John Baker, a 48-year-old musher from Kotzebue — wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. He’s the first Alaska Native musher to win the world’s longest sled dog race since Jerry Riley did it in 1976.

2012 — Syracuse avoids becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 when it rallies for a 72-65 victory over North Carolina-Asheville in the East Regional. The Bulldogs were up 34-30 at halftime — the seventh 16 seed to lead at the break.

March 16

1938 — Temple defeats Colorado 60-36 in the first National Invitation Tournament and the first major postseason basketball tournament.

1947 — Billy Taylor of the Detroit Red Wings sets an NHL record with seven assists in a 10-6 triumph over the Chicago Black Hawks.

1961 — Montreal’s Bernie Geoffrion becomes the second player to score 50 goals in a season in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice Richard was the first to do it, in 1945.

1989 — Denver’s Michael Adams surpasses his own NBA mark of 379 3-point attempts in a season when he fires six 3-pointers in a 119-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Adams finishes the season with 466 attempts.

1990 — Philip Hutcheson of David Lipscomb University hits a running 5-foot hook shot in the NAIA Tournament to become the all-time scoring champion of college basketball. The 6-foot-8 Hutcheson, who scored in double figures in every college game he played, breaks the record of 4,045 set in 1969-72 by Travis Grant of Kentucky State.

2001 — A record number of low-seeded teams advance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Indiana State, Butler, Temple, Charlotte and Fresno State join 12th-seeded Gonzaga in advancing, meaning 13 of the tournament’s 32 first-round games were won by underdogs.

2003 — Svetlana Feofanova reclaims the pole vault world record from Stacy Dragila by clearing 15 feet, 9 inches at the World Indoor Championships at Birmingham, England. The Russian betters the mark of 15-8 1/4 Dragila set at the U.S. Indoor Championships on March 2.

2005 — Norway’s Robert Sorlie wins his second Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in one of the closest races in years. Sorlie completes the 1,100-mile race across Alaska in nine days, 18 hours, 39 minutes and 31 seconds. He’s still in the winner’s circle when Ed Iten of Kotzebue crossed the line 34 minutes later.

2006 — The U.S. squad loaded with All-Stars loses 2-1 to Mexico to be eliminated from the World Baseball Classic.

2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 33 of his 65 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-111 win over Portland.

2008 — Denver sets NBA season highs for points in a half with 84 and points in a game with a 168-116 rout of the Seattle SuperSonics.

2009 — Kevin Durant scores 25 points and Oklahoma City spoils Gregg Popovich’s 1,000th game as San Antonio’s coach with a 78-76 victory over the Spurs. Popovich becomes the 24th coach to reach 1,000 games and only the seventh to do it with one team.

2010 — Lance Mackey wins the 1,100-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to become the first musher in the event’s 38-year history to win four consecutive races. He finishes the race in eight days, 23 hours and 59 minutes — the second-fastest finish in race history.

2012 — Kyle O’Quinn has 26 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 15 seed Norfolk State stun second-seeded Missouri 86-84 in the West Regional of the men’s NCAA tournament. C.J. McCollum scores 30 points and Lehigh upsets Duke 75-70 in the South Regional to become the second No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2 during a wild day in the NCAA tournament.

2013 — Mikaela Shiffrin delivers an astonishing second run to overtake Tina Maze and clinch the World Cup slalom title with an improbable come-from behind victory at Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The American teenager trailing Maze by a massive 1.17 seconds after the first leg, finishes ahead of the Slovenian in the second run to win the slalom title in her first full season on the circuit.

2013 — Ted Ligety caps his dominant season in giant slalom with a sixth World Cup win at Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The American skier joins Ingemar Stenmark as the only men in the 47-year World Cup history to get six GS victories in a season. Stenmark’s 10-race sweep in 1978-79 is the record.

