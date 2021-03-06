CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sow scores 22 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 70-54

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:23 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 22 points and had 12 rebounds as UC Santa Barbara stretched its home win streak to 11 games, beating Cal Poly 70-54 on Saturday.

Sow hit 8 of 10 shots and all seven of his free throws. Ajare Sanni had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 15-3 Big West Conference).

Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points for the Mustangs (3-19, 1-15), who have lost nine consecutive games. Keith Smith added 11 points and six assists. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 71-57 last Friday.

