South Carolina says hoop Hall of Famer Art Whisnant has died

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 5:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina basketball Hall of Famer Art Whisnant has died. The school announced Whisnant’s death Wednesday.

No cause of death was given. He was 81 years old.

Whisnant played for the Gamecocks from 1959-62 and was a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection during that time. He finished his career with 1,505 points, 11th all-time among South Carolina career scorers. He averaged 19.1 points a game in 79 contests in college.

Whisnant was also the grandfather of Masters’ champion and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

Whisnant was named to the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2001. He joined the state’s athletic hall in 2016.

Whisnant was a fifth-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Lakers in 1962.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

