Siena looks to extend streak vs Canisius

Canisius (6-5, 6-5) vs. Siena (12-3, 12-3) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Canisius (6-5, 6-5) vs. Siena (12-3, 12-3)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its fifth straight conference win against Canisius. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 64-62 on Feb. 20. Canisius fell 73-66 at Siena in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Siena’s Manny Camper has averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and four assists while Jalen Pickett has put up 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Golden Griffins, Malek Green has averaged 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while Majesty Brandon has put up 12.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Camper has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. Camper has 28 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Saints are 11-0 when they score at least 63 points and 1-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Golden Griffins are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-5 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Siena has scored 64.5 points per game and allowed 57.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Siena defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Saints 21st among Division I teams. The Canisius offense has averaged 69.4 points through 11 games (ranked 219th, nationally).

