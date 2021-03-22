Shackelford, Alabama roll past Maryland and into Sweet 16

Jaden Shackelford and Alabama stuck with what got them to the NCAA Tournament, torching Maryland with 3-point shooting in a 96-77 second-round rout on Monday night.

NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_46723 Alabama's Joshua Primo celebrates a teammate's score against Maryland during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_42365 Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) Alabama's Jordan Bruner (2) celebrate a teammate's score against Maryland during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_38243 Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) drives against Maryland's Donta Scott (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_80595 Alabama's Joshua Primo (11) celebrates after scoring against Maryland as Alabama head coach Nate Oats applauds him during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_09956 Alabama head coach Nate Oats congratulates players during a timeout in the first half of a college basketball game between Alabama and Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_74251 Alabama's John Petty Jr. (23) chases the ball after it was knocked away by Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_63364 Alabama's Jaden Shackelford (5) tries to block the shot of Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_87762 Maryland's Darryl Morsell (11) celebrates after scoring against Alabama during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_32568 Alabama's Alex Reese (3) tries to protect the ball from Maryland's Galin Smith (30) and Reese Mona, front, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey NCAA_Maryland_Alabama_Basketball_70634 Maryland's Galin Smith, right, is defended by Alabama's Alex Reese during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon directs his players during the second half of a college basketball game against Alabama in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Shackelford and Alabama stuck with what got them to the NCAA Tournament, torching Maryland with 3-point shooting in a 96-77 second-round rout on Monday night.

Shackelford scored 21 points and made five of Alabama’s 16 3-pointers as the second-seeded Crimson Tide advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2004. It’s the first regional semifinal for Nate Oats, the second-year coach who made Buffalo a must-watch team before moving up to the Southeastern Conference.

That’s hardly a coaching resume to rival Nick Saban’s, but Oats is building a hoops culture in football-mad Tuscaloosa.

After trailing early, the nation’s top 3-point shooting team quickly heated up to overwhelm the 10th-seeded Terrapins. Alabama next faces 11th-seeded UCLA in the East Region.

Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and Eric Ayala had 13 for Maryland (17-14), which was seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015 and 15th overall. The Terps’ loss left Michigan as the only Big Ten team to survive the opening weekend after the conference earned nine NCAA bids.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.