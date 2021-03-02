SFA seeks revenge on ACU

Abilene Christian (19-4, 11-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (15-4, 12-2) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian (19-4, 11-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (15-4, 12-2)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin seeks revenge on Abilene Christian after dropping the first matchup in Abilene. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 27, when the Wildcats forced 23 Stephen F. Austin turnovers and turned the ball over just 11 times on their way to the 20-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Gavin Kensmil, Cameron Johnson, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have collectively accounted for 76 percent of Stephen F. Austin’s scoring this season including 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Abilene Christian, Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant, Coryon Mason, Reggie Miller and Airion Simmons have combined to account for 57 percent of all Abilene Christian scoring, including 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.GIFTED GAVIN: In 19 appearances this season, Stephen F. Austin’s Kensmil has shot 63 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 12-0 when it turns the ball over 16 times or fewer. The Lumberjacks are 3-4 when they record more than 16 turnovers. Abilene Christian’s forced 19.2 turnovers per game in Southland play and 18.2 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 89.1 points while giving up 70.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats first among Division I teams. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lumberjacks 319th, nationally).

