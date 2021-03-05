SFA looks to sweep SHSU

Stephen F. Austin (15-5, 12-3) vs. Sam Houston (19-7, 13-2) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin (15-5, 12-3) vs. Sam Houston (19-7, 13-2)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston seeks revenge on Stephen F. Austin after dropping the first matchup in Nacogdoches. The teams last played each other on Jan. 31, when the Lumberjacks shot 44.3 percent from the field while limiting Sam Houston’s shooters to just 42.1 percent en route to a 78-68 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin has benefited heavily from its seniors. Gavin Kensmil, Cameron Johnson, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.NIFTY NUTALL: Zach Nutall has connected on 37.3 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Sam Houston’s Demarkus Lampley has attempted 181 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 9 of 25 over the past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Sam Houston has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 92.4 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 20th nationally. The Stephen F. Austin defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st).

