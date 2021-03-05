SD State faces Nebraska Omaha in Summit League quarters

Nebraska Omaha (5-19, 3-11) vs. South Dakota State (15-6, 11-4) Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South…

Nebraska Omaha (5-19, 3-11) vs. South Dakota State (15-6, 11-4)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha is set to square off against South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals. South Dakota State earned an 89-77 win over Kansas City in its most recent game, while Nebraska Omaha won 80-76 against Denver in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Jackrabbits. Douglas Wilson has paired with Scheierman and is maintaining an average of 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Mavericks are led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.BRILLIANT BAYLOR: Scheierman has connected on 41.9 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mavericks. South Dakota State has 38 assists on 80 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three outings while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 28 of 80 field goals (35 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Jackrabbits 27th among Division 1 teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 77.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 304th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

