San Francisco ousts San Diego 67-51 in WCC tourney, 67-51

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 11:51 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea registered 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as San Francisco defeated San Diego 67-51 in the first round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 13 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-13). Taavi Jurkatamm added 11 points.

Finn Sullivan had 12 points for the Toreros (3-11). Josh Parrish added 11 points. Yauhen Massalski had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Dons led all the way after Ryuny opened the game with a 3-pointer, led 30-17 at the break and by double digits throughout the second half.

