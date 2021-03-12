San Diego St. faces Nevada in MWC semis

Nevada (16-9, 11-7) vs. San Diego State (21-4, 15-3) Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas;…

Nevada (16-9, 11-7) vs. San Diego State (21-4, 15-3)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MWC championship game is on the line as Nevada and San Diego State are set to face off. In the regular season, San Diego State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Jan. 9, when the Aztecs shot 43.4 percent from the field and went 16 for 20 from the free throw line on the way to the two-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell has averaged 15 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jordan Schakel has put up 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Grant Sherfield has averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 16.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Aztecs are 17-0 when they score at least 69 points and 4-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Wolf Pack are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 7-9 when opponents exceed 64 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolf Pack. San Diego State has 38 assists on 68 field goals (55.9 percent) over its previous three games while Nevada has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 60.3 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

