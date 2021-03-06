CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
College Basketball

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) defeats Loyola Marymount 52-47 in WCC

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:16 PM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 25 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 52-47 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (14-8).

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (13-9). Mattias Markusson added 14 points.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

