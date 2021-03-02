CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Roddy scores 22 to carry Colorado St. past Air Force 74-44

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 12:27 AM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Colorado State easily beat Air Force 74-44 on Monday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 15 points for Colorado State (16-4, 13-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Kendle Moore added 10 points. Adam Thistlewood had nine rebounds.

Chris Joyce had 10 points for the Falcons (5-19, 3-17). Joseph Octave added six rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Colorado State defeated Air Force 72-49 on Saturday.

