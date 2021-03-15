CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Rizzotti out after 5…

Rizzotti out after 5 years as GW’s women’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jennifer Rizzotti was fired as George Washington’s women’s basketball coach on Monday after one NCAA Tournament trip in five years at the school.

GW went 9-14 this season.

Rizzotti went 72-74 as GW’s coach since being hired in April 2016. She is also an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team.

George Washington was 20-10 and went to the WNIT in her first year, then 19-14 with an NCAAs appearance in her second.

Rizzotti helped UConn win its first national championship in 1995 as a point guard and was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

She came to GW after 17 seasons as a coach at Hartford.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up