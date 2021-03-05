CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rice narrowly beats Our Lady of the Lake 80-77

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 5:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 25 points and Rice held off Our Lady of the Lake 80-77 on Friday.

Olivari and Travis Evee each made a pair of free throws, for three-point leads, in the final 16 seconds left to help secure it.

Evee had 12 points for Rice (13-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chris Mullins added 10 points.

Ethan White had 24 points for the Saints. Ruben Monzon added 17 points. Jordan Embry had 17 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Saints on the season. Rice defeated Our Lady of the Lake 103-64 on Nov. 28.

