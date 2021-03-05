CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Ranked teams meet as…

Ranked teams meet as No. 6 WVU hosts No. 17 Oklahoma St.

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7) vs. No. 6 West Virginia (18-7, 11-5)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 17 Oklahoma State visits No. 6 West Virginia in a late season showdown. Oklahoma State has six wins and four losses against ranked opponents this season, while West Virginia has won five of its 10 games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERS: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 14.8 points and 10 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15.5 points, four rebounds and 4.7 assists. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 18.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while Kalib Boone has put up 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cunningham has accounted for 41 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last five games. Cunningham has 40 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: West Virginia is 13-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 5-7 when opponents exceed 71 points. Oklahoma State is 13-0 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer, and 4-7 on the year when teams score any more than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mountaineers are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Cowboys are 13-0 when they hold opponents to 75 points or fewer and 4-7 whenever opponents exceed 75 points.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 24.4 free throws per game and 29.8 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up