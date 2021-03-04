CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Rachal, Richie lift Tulsa…

Rachal, Richie lift Tulsa over Northeastern State 107-74

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Brandon Rachal had 18 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane easily defeated Northeastern State 107-74 on Thursday.

Austin Richie added 15 points, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson chipped in 14, and Emmanuel Ugboh and Darien Jackson each had 11.

The 107 points were a season best for Tulsa (11-11), which also achieved a season-high 26 assists.

Troy Locke had 24 points for the RiverHawks. Christian Cook added 16 points and Trey Sampson had 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up