Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin registered 17 points and seven assists as UC Riverside edged past Cal State Northridge 72-68 on Friday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (12-7, 9-5 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

TJ Starks had 19 points and six assists for the Matadors (9-11, 5-8). Alex Merkviladze added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Fidelis Okereke had 11 points and seven rebounds.

