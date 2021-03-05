CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:23 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin registered 17 points and seven assists as UC Riverside edged past Cal State Northridge 72-68 on Friday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (12-7, 9-5 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

TJ Starks had 19 points and six assists for the Matadors (9-11, 5-8). Alex Merkviladze added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Fidelis Okereke had 11 points and seven rebounds.

