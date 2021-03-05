Prairie View looks for home win vs Alcorn State

Alcorn State (6-11, 6-6) vs. Prairie View (13-4, 12-0) William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State (6-11, 6-6) vs. Prairie View (13-4, 12-0)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its seventh straight win over Alcorn State at William Nicks Center. The last victory for the Braves at Prairie View was a 73-70 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Prairie View’s Cam Mack has averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 assists and 2.9 steals while Jawaun Daniels has put up 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 17 points and 4.8 rebounds while Oddyst Walker has put up 9.2 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 72.5 points per game and allowed 58.3 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 61 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Alcorn State is 0-11 when opposing teams score 67 or more points. Prairie View is a perfect 10-0 when its offense scores at least 68 points and has averaged 69.4 points per game over its last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Prairie View is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Panthers are 3-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has allowed only 63.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Panthers 27th among Division I teams. The Alcorn State offense has averaged 66.6 points through 17 games (ranked 266th, nationally).

