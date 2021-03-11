CORONAVIRUS NEWS: aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past East Carolina 72-62

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 9:33 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darius Perry registered 15 points as sixth-seeded Central Florida got past 11th-seeded East Carolina 72-62 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Avery Diggs had 12 points for Central Florida (11-11), which advanced to a Friday matchup against No. 3 seed Memphis in the quarterfinals on Friday. Darin Green Jr. added 12 points. Brandon Mahan had 10 points.

Jayden Gardner had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-11). Brandon Suggs added 14 points. Tristen Newton had 13 points and six assists.

