CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Perry lifts UCF past…

Perry lifts UCF past East Carolina 64-60

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Darius Perry had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Central Florida to a 64-60 win over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Isaiah Adams had 15 points for Central Florida (10-11, 8-10 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Avery Diggs had 10 points.

Tristen Newton had 18 points for the Pirates (8-9, 2-9). Jayden Gardner added 18 points and seven rebounds. Tremont Robinson-White had six rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Central Florida defeated East Carolina 71-64 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up