CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Perkins lifts Saint Louis…

Perkins lifts Saint Louis over UMass 78-57

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 16 points to lead five Saint Louis players in double figures as the Billikens routed UMass 78-57 on Monday.

Jordan Goodwin and Fred Thatch Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Billikens (13-5, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French chipped in 12 points, and Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 10. Goodwin also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Noah Fernandes had 16 points for the Minutemen (7-6, 6-4). Carl Pierre added 12 points, and Tre Mitchell had 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up