Pacific meets Santa Clara in WCC quarters

Santa Clara (11-7, 5-5) vs. No. 6 seed Pacific (9-8, 6-7) West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada;…

Santa Clara (11-7, 5-5) vs. No. 6 seed Pacific (9-8, 6-7)

West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara is set to take on Pacific in the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 14, when the Tigers outshot Santa Clara 47.8 percent to 35.2 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers on the way to a 21-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Pacific’s Jeremiah Bailey, Broc Finstuen and Jordan Bell have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Josip Vrankic has connected on 23.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 7-0 when they shoot at least 73.3 percent from the foul line and 2-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Broncos are 6-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 5-7 when they fall short of that total.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncos have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Pacific has 31 assists on 77 field goals (40.3 percent) across its previous three games while Santa Clara has assists on 43 of 88 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all WCC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

