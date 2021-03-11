CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new 4-year contract

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 11:11 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025.

Keith Carter, the vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on Wednesday. It also includes additional financial commitments to McPhee-McCuin’s staff.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The Rebels are hoping to make the NCAA Tournament after a season led by transfer Shakira Austin and Southeastern Conference freshman of the year Madison Scott. Scott was the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with the program and the star of a highly rated recruiting class.

