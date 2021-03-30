CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Official collapses, wheeled off…

Official collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor early in the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Smith had just set up on the baseline as the Trojans were moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

He stayed down for about five minutes, and then was able to stand up and move to a nearby stretcher. He was alert and sitting up with his arms crossed as he was taken off the court.

Smith was officiating his second Elite Eight. He was replaced by an alternate, William Henderson, who had been at the scorer’s table.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Second stage of Chinese telecom ban producing unintended consequences

Naval Information Warfare Center wants to ‘push the envelope’ on managed services

NARA gauging agencies’ confidence to meet 2022 e-records deadline after COVID-19 delays

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up