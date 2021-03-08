CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Obanor wins it at…

Obanor wins it at buzzer, Oral Roberts beats SDSU in Summit

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kareem Thompson scored a season-high 22 points and Kevin Obanor tipped in a miss at the buzzer as Oral Roberts edged past South Dakota State 90-88 in the semifinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Monday night.

Max Abmas had 18 points and 10 assists for Oral Roberts (15-10). Obanor finished with 14 points and Carlos Jurgens had 13. Thompson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Baylor Scheierman scored a career-high 28 points plus nine rebounds and seven assists for the Jackrabbits (16-7). Douglas Wilson added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Matt Dentlinger had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up