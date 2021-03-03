CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Nutall leads Sam Houston…

Nutall leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-61

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall scored 20 points in 26 minutes as Sam Houston won its 12th straight home game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-61 on Wednesday night and closing in on a second Southland Conference championship in three seasons.

The win boosted the Bearkats moved into a tie with Nicholls State atop the Southland with a 13-2 record. Each have one game left, Sam Houston taking on visiting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points on five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for Sam Houston (19-7). Freshmen Bryce Monroe added 10 points and Kian Scroggins had eight points with seven rebounds.

Jalen White had 16 points for the Islanders (4-19, 1-13), who have now lost four consecutive games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

RAND studies show devastating effects and climate of military sexual assault, harassment

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up