No. 6 Baylor women beat Texas 66-55 in Big 12 semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor topped Texas 66-55…

Listen now to WTOP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor topped Texas 66-55 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns (18-9) got within five. But Smith drilled a 3-pointer in the closing minute to help the Lady Bears hold on.

Queen Egbo had 10 points and 18 rebounds for Baylor (24-2). Moon Ursin scored 19 points, and Dijonai Harrington had 14.

Baylor will play in its ninth straight Big 12 Tournament final on Sunday against West Virginia.

Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 22 points. Celeste Taylor had 18.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 104, IOWA 84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 21 points and Mimi Collins had 17, leading Maryland to a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Terrapins (24-2) shot 51% from the field in their 13th straight win. Diamond Miller had 15 points and seven assists, and Katie Benzan finished with 14 points and six assists.

Maryland led 55-37 at halftime and 79-57 after three quarters.

Monika Czinano scored 22 points for Iowa (18-9), and Caitlin Clark finished with 21. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall each scored 11.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 59, OKLAHOMA STATE 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 15 rebounds, powering West Virginia into the Big 12 Tournament final.

Next up for the Mountaineers is No. 6 Baylor on Sunday.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 17 points for West Virginia (21-5). Kirsten Deans had 11.

Natasha Mack had 19 points, nine rebounds, eight blocks and three steals for the Cowgirls (18-8).

Oklahoma State shot 31.6% from the field.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.