No. 6 Baylor tops Texas, claims 11th straight Big 12 title

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant third quarter to build…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant third quarter to build a lead, then had to fight off a late Texas rally to earn a 64-57 victory Monday night that locked up sole possession of the Big 12 title for the Lady Bears.

Baylor had already clinched a least a share of the program’s 12th league championship and 11th in a row, and the victory locked out any chance West Virginia had of staking a claim to the crown.

Smith scored eight in the third quarter when Baylor broke open what had a been a close but sloppy game in a rematch of a 25-point Lady Bears win earlier this season.

Baylor (20-2, 15-1) has won 10 in a row over Texas and 25 of the last 26 meetings.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 15 points to lead Texas (16-8, 10-7).

NO. 1 UCONN 63, MARQUETTE 53

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UConn past Marquette in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and eight rebounds for UConn (21-1, 18-0 Big East), which ended the regular season without a conference loss for the eighth straight year.

Camryn Taylor scored 19 points to lead Marquette (17-5, 14-4), which lost for the first time in six games and will be the No. 2 seed in this weekend’s Big East Tournament.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points and Jordan King added 11 for the Golden Eagles.

BUTLER 86, NO. 25 DEPAUL 81

CHICAGO (AP) — Upe Atosu scored 22 points and Butler had its best offense game of the season to shock DePaul to wrap up the regular season.

It was Butler’s first-ever win over DePaul in 21 meetings.

Okako Adika added 17 points for Butler (3-16, 3-15).

Deja Church and Lexi Held scored 20 points each and Church grabbed 12 rebounds for DePaul (14-7, 11-5), which lost for the third time in four games,

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.