No. 25 Wisconsin looks to knock off No. 5 Iowa

No. 25 Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9) vs. No. 5 Iowa (19-7, 13-6)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 12:37 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa looks to give No. 25 Wisconsin its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Wisconsin’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 71-59 on Dec. 31, 2020. Iowa is coming off a 102-64 win at home over Nebraska on Thursday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58 percent of Iowa’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Wisconsin, .

KEY FACILITATOR: D’Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Iowa has an assist on 51 of 88 field goals (58 percent) across its past three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

