No. 23 Missouri State women end MVC regular season unbeaten

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 8:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored 14 points to lead five in double figures, and No. 23 Missouri State routed Evansville 85-44 on Saturday night to finish undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season.

The defending MVC regular-season champion Bears (20-2, 16-0 Missouri Valley) have won 16 straight games and completed their first unbeaten conference season in school history. It’s also their longest winning streak since an 18-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.

Abigayle Jackson had 12 points off the bench for Missouri State. Jasmine Franklin and Abby Hipp added 11 points each and Sydney Wilson had 10. The Bears outrebounded Evansville 49-29 and forced 18 turnovers.

Abby Feit scored 14 points for Evansville (6-16, 2-15), which shot 15 of 56 (27%) from the floor.

The Bears opened on a 14-0 run and led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter. Feit’s layup with 1:36 left were the first points for the Purple Aces.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

