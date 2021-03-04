No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten title in Howard’s 2nd year

Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with…

Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (19-2, 14-2) had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games. They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois — the team chasing them — on Tuesday night, but they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later.

Michigan went on a 9-2 run to take a 39-28 lead into halftime. The Wolverines later went on a 25-4 tear that spanned much of the second half.

Aaron Henry scored 14 points for Michigan State (14-11, 8-11), which will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993. It had never happened before under coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans are struggling to extend Izzo’s streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

NO. 3 BAYLOR 81. NO. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE 70

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and Baylor, fresh off clinching its first Big 12 title on the road two days earlier, beat Oklahoma State to end the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

The Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) seem to have their legs back under them after a three-week stretch without any games because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

Matthew Mayer and MaCio Teague both added 19 points for the Bears, and Davion Mitchell had 12.

Freshman standout and Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham had 24 points and Kalib Boone 10 for Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7).

NO. 5 IOWA 102, NEBRASKA 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and Iowa beat Nebraska.

Freshman Patrick McCaffery had a career-high 19 points for Iowa (19-7, 13-6 Big Ten). Luka Garza had 14 points for the Hawkeyes, who topped 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Kobe Webster led Nebraska (7-18, 3-15) with 17 points. Lat Mayen had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Dalano Banton had 14 points.

NO. 6 WEST VIRGINIA 76, TCU 67

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set seasons highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead West Virginia past TCU.

Derek Culver scored 17 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 11-5 Big 12), who bounced back from an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday.

Jaedon LeDee scored a season-high 18 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 5-10).

NO. 13 KANSAS 67, UTEP 62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup with 22.4 seconds to go and Dajuan Harris added a pair of clinching free throws as Kansas overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and beat UTEP.

David McCormack scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and Ochai Agbaji had 19 points as the Jayhawks (19-8) avoided a rare second loss in Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Bryson Williams led UTEP (12-11) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six boards.

NO. 15 TEXAS 69, NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jericho Sims matched season highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Texas beat Oklahoma.

Andrew Jones added 16 points for the Longhorns (16-7, 10-6 Big 12), who have won three of four.

Austin Reaves scored 16 points and Alondes Williams and Brady Manek each added 13 for the Sooners. Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8) has lost four straight games by a combined 17 points.

NO. 18 TEXAS TECH 81, IOWA STATE 54

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Mac McClung scored 20 points and Texas Tech beat Iowa State for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds to help Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7 Big 12) wrap up its home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones, the longest winning streak for either team in the series.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris each scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-20, 0-17), which has lost more Big 12 games in a season since TCU went 0-18 in 2013-14.

NO. 24 COLORADO 75, ARIZONA STATE 61

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and Colorado shook off a sluggish start to beat Arizona State.

Wright turned in his seventh 20-point game of the season in what was his final game at CU Events Center. The speedy senior point guard made one acrobatic move after another to help the Buffaloes (20-7, 14-6 Pac-12) bounce back from 10 first-half turnovers.

Holland Woods scored 15 points to lead the Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.