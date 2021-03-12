CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Nicholls St. tops Northwestern…

Nicholls St. tops Northwestern St. 88-76 in Southland semi

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kevin Johnson scored a season-high 23 points as Nicholls State defeated Northwestern State 88-76 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament on Friday.

The win puts top-seeded Nicholls in the Southland championship game for the first time since 1998, taking on either second seed Abilene Christian or No. 6 seed Lamar.

Ryghe Lyons added 18 points for Nicholls State (18-6). Najee Garvin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Andre Jones had 12 points and six rebounds. Andre Jones scored 12 points.

Ty Gordon was held to only six points despite leading the Colonels in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game. He shot 14% from 3-point range, making 1 of 7.

Jovan Zelenbaba scored a career-high 20 points for the fourth-seeded Demons (11-18). LaTerrance Reed added 11 points. Trenton Massner had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Even as negative audit findings rise, glimmers of progress on DoD's 2020 financial statement

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

OPM preparing new guidance to support more flexible agency telework policies

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up