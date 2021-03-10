CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New Orleans beats SE Louisiana 80-63 in Southland tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 9:15 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as No. 5 seed New Orleans beat eighth-seeded Southeastern Louisiana 80-63 in the second round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

The Privateers will play No. 4 seed Northwestern State in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Damion Rosser added 15 points for New Orleans (10-14). Troy Green had 11 points and Rodney Carson Jr. and Ahren Freeman 10 apiece.

Keon Clergeot had 22 points and Isiah Kirby added 10 for the Lions (8-18).

