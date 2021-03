NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio Walsh 88, Centerville 71 Kentucky Weslayan vs. Tiffin, 8:45 p.m.…

First Round Friday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Walsh 88, Centerville 71

Kentucky Weslayan vs. Tiffin, 8:45 p.m.

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Central Mo. 66, St. Cloud St. 52

Minn. Duluth vs. Emporia St., 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54

American International vs. Roberts Wesleyan, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60

Truman vs. Northwood, 9:45 p.m.

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65

Valdosta vs. Lee, 8 p.m.

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46

Tusculum vs. Tuskogee, 8:45 p.m.

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit

Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59

Westminster (Utah) vs Black Hills St., 9:45 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 13 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston (W.V.) vs. Walsh, 6 p.m.

Glenville St. vs. Kentucky Wesleyan-Tiffin winner, 8:45 p.m.

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Fort Hays St. vs. Central Mo.-St. Cloud St., 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney vs. Minnesota Duluth-Emporia St. winner, 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen vs. Gerogian Court, 6 p.m.

Dominican (NY) vs. American International-Roberts Wesleyan winner, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Michigan Tech vs. Grand Valley St.-Ashland winner, 7 p.m.

Drury vs. Truman-Northwood winner, 9:45 p.m.

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia vs. Union (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Lander vs. Valdosta St-Lee winner, 8 p.m.

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Barton vs. Catawba, 6 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Tusculum-Tuskegee winner, 8:45 p.m.

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Cameron, 6 p.m.

SW Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8:45 p.m.

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific-Hawaii Pacific winner, 7 p.m.

W Colorado vs. Westminster (Utah)-Black Hills St., 9:45 p.m.

Regional Finals Monday, March 15 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Winners of Second Round, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals At Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals Wednesday, March 24

TBD, 6 or 8:45 p.m.

Championship Friday, March 26

TBD, 8 p.m.

