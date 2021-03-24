NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio Walsh 88, Centerville 71 Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56 Central…

First Round Friday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Walsh 88, Centerville 71

Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 66, St. Cloud St. 52

Minn. Duluth 76, Emporia St. 70, OT

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54

Roberts Wesleyan 75, American International 61

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60

Truman 55, Northwood 42

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65

Valdosta St. 74, Lee 64

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46

Tusculum 77, Tuskogee 64

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit

Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59

Westminster (Utah) 74, Black Hills St. 65

Second Round Saturday, March 13 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston (W.V.) 79, Walsh 73

Tiffin 85, Glenville St. 83

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 72, Fort Hays St. 68

Nebraska-Kearney 65, Minnesota Duluth 57

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen 73, Gerogian Court 54

Roberts Wesleyan 77, Dominican (NY) 73, OT

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 74, Michigan Tech 65

Drury 66, Truman 51

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia 66, Union (Tenn.) 58

Lander 63, Valdosta St. 60

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Barton 80, Catawba 64

Belmont Abbey 74, Tusculum 59

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian 96, Cameron 66

SW Oklahoma 97, Texas A&M Commerce 79

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific, canceled

Westminster 68, W. Colorado 52

Regional Finals Monday, March 15 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston 82, Tiffin 52

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 67, Nebraska-Kearney 57

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen 58, Roberts Wesleyan 40

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Drury 88, Ashland 69

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

Lander 67, North Georgia 48

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Belmont Abbey 62, Barton 52

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian 78, SW Oklahoma 65

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 53, Westminster 48

Quarterfinals At Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 23

Drury 74, Charleston, W.Va. 66

Lander 88, Azusa Pacific 76

Lubbock Christian 66, Daemen 49

Cent. Missouri 65, Belmont Abbey 42

Semifinals Wednesday, March 24

Drury 74, Lander 65

Lubbock Christian 63, Cent. Missouri 61

Championship Friday, March 26

Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, 8 p.m.

